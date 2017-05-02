Essential Tips To Guide You Through Personal Bankruptcy

The sheer volume of information available on the topic of personal bankruptcy can leave those contemplating filing a petition, feeling overwhelmed and without hope. However, by taking some time to separate relevant facts from unnecessary discussion, it is possible to gain a comprehensive understanding of how bankruptcy protection can help you. By using the tips and ideas in this article, you will have what it takes to proceed confidently toward a fresh financial start.

After filing for bankruptcy, check your credit report to make sure that it was reported the way that it should have been. You want to make sure that any debts that were part of your bankruptcy are now labeled "BK" so creditors know you no longer owe that money.

Remember you still have to pay taxes on your debts. A lot of people don't realize that even if their debts are discharged in the bankruptcy, they are still responsible to the IRS. The IRS usually does not allow complete forgiveness, although payment plans are common. Make sure to find out what is covered and what is not.

Do not use a credit card to pay income taxes and then file for bankruptcy. In a lot of places, the debt cannot be discharged, and you may still owe money to the IRS. In most cases, you can use the adage that "a dischargeable tax is a dischargeable debt." Because of this, transferring the debt to your credit card is pointless.

Be safe and hire an attorney for help. There are many websites these days that claim to walk you through the process of filing bankruptcy on your own. It is cheaper than using an attorney to get you through this time, but it leaves a lot of room for error. This is not something that you want to take chances on.

Know your rights when it comes to filing for personal bankruptcy. The last thing you need now, is a hassle from the legal professional that you hire to represent you. A few years ago, the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act was made into law, in order to protect financially strapped consumers from being ripped off. Beware and be informed!

Before deciding to file for bankruptcy, you may want to look into other options. Remember, when you file for bankruptcy, you are greatly hurting your credit score, which in turn, can prohibit you from buying a house, car, and other big purchases. Consider safer, alternative methods first, such as consumer credit counseling.

A good personal bankruptcy tip is to be absolutely sure that you've gone through all of your options before you decide to file for bankruptcy. If the amount you owe is relatively small, you can always try to negotiate it by working through a credit counselor and making small payments.

When meeting with a personal bankruptcy lawyer, be sure you have all of the necessary paperwork with you. This will make the whole filing process go much easier and quicker. Some of the paperwork you should have with you includes loan documents, credit card bills, and any other relevant financial documents.

Do not assume that declaring bankruptcy will leave you homeless, or without transportation. Depending on how your bankruptcy is set up, you may be able to stay in your home or keep your automobile, so long as you continue to make payments on your car loan or your mortgage.

Become educated about personal bankruptcy. You must realize that the IRS will tax forgiven debt in a bankruptcy. The rules can be confusing, so be sure you learn all that you can before you file. You can find out more about this by doing some research, either by talking to finance professionals or looking online.

A great personal bankruptcy tip is to take care of your monetary problems sooner, rather than later. You can always seek the help of counselors for free if you're worried about your finances. Dealing with bankruptcy when it's a bigger problem is not a situation you really want to be in.

Be aware that there are two kinds of bankruptcy. There is Chapter 7, and Chapter 13. Chapter 7 can keep the filer from paying debts entirely. This option is generally for those that have debts so high or income that is so low that, they cannot afford a payment plan. Chapter 13 lets the filer get a payment plan so that they can repay all, or parts of their debt between three and five years.

Prior to filing for personal bankruptcy, take care to not make withdrawals from your retirement accounts, IRA's, or 401k's. You may think you are doing the right thing to free up money, but often these types of accounts are protected from any bankruptcy proceedings. If you withdrawal the money, you may be opening it up to any bankruptcy action.

Many people experience financial crises in their lives, sometimes due to things outside of their control. Personal bankruptcy is a legal tool to help deal with these types of situations, allowing people to get out from under a bad financial situation. Investigate your options with personal bankruptcy and see if it is the answer you have been looking for.